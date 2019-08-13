Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Securities Atty Wants New Judges In Microcap Scheme Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A lawyer accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of running a pair of microcap schemes called on a Florida federal judge and a magistrate overseeing the case to recuse themselves Tuesday, saying both have shown bias.

Diane J. Harrison, who is representing herself in an enforcement action against her, her husband Michael J. Daniels and a third defendant, said U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday and U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas G. Wilson have shown "either actual bias or a high probability of actual bias requiring their recusal."

Harrison cited a filing by Judge Merryday last week in which he ruled in favor of...

