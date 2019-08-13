Commerce Ignored Own Rules In Pipe Duty Probe, CIT Says

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Commerce did not follow its own regulations while determining that anti-dumping and countervailing duties covered a domestic importer’s pipes. CIT Judge Jane A. Restani said that Commerce failed to consider how the seamless carbon and alloy steel pipes, imported from China by a company called TMB 440AE Inc., were described in a petition from U.S. Steel asking for the duties, which is required by agency regulations. The judge remanded the case back to Commerce to redo the probe into whether the importer’s pipes fall within the scope of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS