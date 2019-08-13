CBP Vetting Proposal Could Pose Hurdles For Brokers

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A Tuesday proposal from U.S. Customs and Border Protection meant to crack down on importer fraud could expose customs brokers to unrealistic vetting procedures and steep penalties for minor infractions. CBP proposed a 54-page rule that ramps up vetting requirements for customs brokers by requiring them to verify the identities of foreign and American importers and exporters they represent, including by collecting the personal information of company officials and conducting credit report checks. The rule is intended to implement Section 116 of the Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act, a 2016 law that called on CBP to increase trade compliance....

