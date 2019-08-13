Changes To Accredited Investor Rules Take Priority At SEC

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official said Tuesday that the agency expects to propose revisions to longstanding rules that determine who can invest in private offerings before it moves on to additional questions concerning the regulation of nonpublic offerings. Bill Hinman, director of the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance, said updating the definition of an "accredited investor" is a top priority, given its important role in shaping the market for private placements. The SEC is also mulling how to make private capital raising simpler in general. "That will make harmonization easier," Hinman told the SEC's Small Business Capital Formation Advisory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS