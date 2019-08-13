Conversational AI Biz Uniphore Grabs $51M In Funding Round

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 12:47 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence-assisted customer conversation platform Uniphore on Tuesday said investors contributed $51 million to its latest funding round as the company aims to hit the North American market and add on new services and employees. Uniphore said March Capital Partners took the lead on the series C funding round, while Chiratae Ventures, Sistema Asia, CXO Fund, ITP and Iron Pillar also participated. Uniphore is marketed as a provider of AI-enabled “conversational service automation,” meaning it provides platforms that improve the interactions between customers and company representatives. The company offers so-called conversational analytics to help customer service representatives better understand customer needs,...

