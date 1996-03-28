Texas, Tobacco Cos. Battle Over Docs In Settlement Row

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Texas, ITG Brands LLC and R.J. Reynolds have all urged a Texas federal court to knock down competing bids for documents on privilege grounds as they square off over the enforcement of a long-standing settlement tied to tobacco-related health issues. The disclosure fight is just the latest round in decades-old litigation, with Texas now seeking more information from the tobacco companies as part of the state's effort to get ITG to comply with a settlement that predates its purchase of the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. assets. On Monday, the state told the Eastern District of Texas that it should reject the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS