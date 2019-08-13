SEC Says Health Care Blockchain Co. Didn't Register Tokens

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued a cease-and-desist order Monday that says health care blockchain company SimplyVital Health Inc. failed to register its digital tokens in a presale. SimplyVital consented to the order's entry without admitting or denying allegations that its late 2017 presale of tokens — known as Health Cash, or HLTH — violated registration requirements. Because SimplyVital has already returned "substantially all" of the $6.3 million it raised in the presale, the SEC agreed to order only that SimplyVital refrain from further securities violations. "In determining to accept the offer, and to not impose a civil penalty, the...

