CSX Says Railroad Law Exempts $16M Moving Costs From Tax

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The government cannot tax more than $16 million in moving expenses CSX covered for its employees because the expenses were required by business considerations and therefore are tax exempt under federal law, the company has told a Florida federal court. The government wrongly argues that the payments were for personal expenses and thus amounted to taxable compensation under the Railroad Retirement Tax Act, or RRTA, CSX Corp. said Monday in arguing against the U.S. government's July bid for summary judgment in the tax dispute. “Moving expenses are personal expenses when, for personal reasons, an employee opts to relocate; moving expenses are business expenses when, for...

