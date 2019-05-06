LifeCare Gets Nod For $34M Ch. 11 Hospital Sale

Law360, Wilmington (August 13, 2019, 12:44 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for the sale of 15 facilities owned by bankrupt LifeCare Holdings LLC, a long-term acute care hospital chain, to three buyers for roughly $34 million. At a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon approved the sale of the facilities to buyers PAM Square LLC, LifeCare 2.0 LLC and Select Medical Corp., which are also set to assume some of LifeCare's liabilities, per the deals. "We've been busy," LifeCare's attorney Sarah Link Schultz of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP told the judge. "We think that it's a fair...

