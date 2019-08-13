Rimon Breaks Into Cannabis Law With 5 Industry Vets In LA

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Rimon PC has landed a team of five attorneys for its new cannabis practice in Los Angeles, bringing in a group of lawyers who have advised clients from all corners of the industry on licensing, compliance and financing. The firm has taken on partners Justin Keller and Lukian Kobzeff and associates Alexandra Brown, Paul Castillo and Patrick Devine from Frontera Law Group, a boutique practice where the group specialized in guiding companies through the shifting sands of cannabis laws and regulations. The move to Rimon will allow them to scale up in an industry marked by runaway growth, the attorneys said....

