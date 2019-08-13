Eli Lilly Unit Sues Alzheimer's Institute For IP 'Conspiracy'

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Avid Radiopharmaceuticals has sued the Alzheimer's Institute of America Inc. in Pennsylvania federal court for maliciously litigating a bogus infringement case against the Eli Lilly unit after a federal judge ruled that the institute obtained patents asserted against Avid and others through a conspiracy predicated on greed. The institute, now known as AIA America Inc., and its principal Ronald Sexton fraudulently pursued a patent infringement suit against Avid in 2010 knowing full well that it was not the legal owner of the Swedish mutation invention at issue and misrepresented the fact that the institute never had standing to bring the case...

