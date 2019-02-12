PTAB Rebuffs Lyft Challenge To Prof's Ride-Hailing Patent

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board said Monday it would not review a patent on ride-hailing technology that a retired Georgia Tech professor has accused Uber and Lyft of infringing, although the board may have provided the companies with additional ammunition for district court. The PTAB denied a request from Lyft to institute inter partes review of the patent belonging to Stephen Dickerson's RideApp Inc. Dickerson, an engineering professor, has filed infringement lawsuits against Lyft, Uber and another ride-sharing app, Juno. While the PTAB has refused to insert itself into the dispute, the board's reason for not doing so could be...

