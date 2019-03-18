SC Bishop Gets Catholic Priest's Retaliation Suit Dismissed

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT) -- A Catholic priest accusing the bishop of Charleston of taking steps to defrock him for reporting his childhood sexual abuse can’t sue for retaliatory discharge in South Carolina federal court, a judge there ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge David Norton granted the bishop’s motion to dismiss Michael Cassabon’s suit, saying the District of South Carolina lacks diversity jurisdiction over the suit because Cassabon — a U.S. citizen — lives in Canada. Judge Norton said federal courts have diversity jurisdiction over two types of disputes: those between “citizens of different states” and those between “citizens of a state and citizens or subjects...

