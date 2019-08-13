Norton Rose Snags Ex-McGuireWoods Renewables Pro

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright announced Tuesday that it had brought on board the former chair of McGuireWoods LLP's renewable energy practice as a partner in Norton Rose's Austin, Texas, office. Becky Diffen started at the firm Aug. 5. Diffen focuses on renewable energy-related mergers and acquisitions, project development and project finance matters, working with developers and investors in the industry. Wind, solar and energy storage make up the bulk of her work, she said. She was with McGuireWoods for about three years. Prior to her time there, she was a senior associate at Vinson & Elkins LLP, spending nearly seven years at...

