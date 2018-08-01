Ubisoft Guitar-Teaching Video Game Patent Axed Under Alice

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Ubisoft's patent on a video game called Rocksmith that teaches users how to play the guitar is invalid for claiming only abstract ideas, a North Carolina federal judge has ruled in a victory for the maker of a competing program called Yousician that Ubisoft accused of infringement. U.S. District Judge Louise Flanagan granted Finnish company Yousician Oy's motion to dismiss the suit, which was filed in August 2018. She found that Ubisoft's patent covers patent-ineligible subject matter under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice v. CLS Bank decision. The patent describes a computer program that listens to a user's performance of a song,...

