Full Fed. Circ. Told Ford Design Patent Ruling ‘Unworkable’

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Calling the Federal Circuit’s test “improper and unworkable,” the Automotive Body Parts Association asked the full court to reconsider a ruling from last month that upheld Ford’s design patents for headlamps and hoods on its F-150 pickup trucks. In a petition for en banc review filed Monday, ABPA says the court misapprehended the repair doctrine, which gives the purchaser of patented property the right to repair it. The group says the ruling creates an unworkable test that will have far-reaching significance by allowing manufacturers to control the aftermarket for car repair and replacement parts with design patents. Unless the court resolves...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS