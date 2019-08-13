2nd Circ. Revives Decades-Old Suit Over A.R. Baron Fraud

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday revived litigation filed 20 years ago against an alleged co-conspirator in the pump-and-dump scheme operated through defunct broker-dealer A.R. Baron. While the circuit court affirmed the dismissal of federal charges faced by Isaac R. Dweck, a principal investor in Baron, back in 2013, it remanded state law claims of conspiracy to defraud and aiding and abetting fraud, only for a New York federal judge to dismiss those claims early last year. The federal judge granted summary judgment in Dweck's favor, finding that Baron's customers had repeatedly failed to demonstrate damages, but a Second Circuit panel vacated...

