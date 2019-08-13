Ex-Duane Morris Lobbyist Faces Embezzlement Charges

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT) -- An ex-Duane Morris LLP lobbyist turned himself in to Pennsylvania authorities Tuesday to face charges brought by Attorney General Josh Shapiro that he stole more than $100,000 from businesses he contracted with. Shapiro's office says Joseph Kuklis, who served as managing director of Duane Morris Government Strategies LLC before departing in January 2015 to form Wellington Strategies LLC, charged at least six businesses for assistance submitting grant applications to the state's Department of Community and Economic Development that he ultimately failed to provide. "The defendant falsely promised small business owners that he would obtain badly needed grant money for them, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS