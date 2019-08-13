Commerce Taps Mexican Beer Kegs For Anti-Dumping Duty

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce called Tuesday for an 18.48% duty on steel kegs imported from Mexico, after determining that the kegs were sold in the U.S. at unfairly low prices. Commerce's final decision for an 18.48% anti-dumping duty was unchanged from its preliminary determination in May. That figure is also right in line with what Pennsylvania's American Keg Co. LLC requested when it filed its petition for duties in September. "Upon publication of the final affirmative determination, Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to continue to collect cash deposits equal to the applicable final weighted-average dumping rate," the agency...

