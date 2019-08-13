FinCEN Dir. Talks Security At Anti-Money Laundering Meeting

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The director of the Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network told casinos and others on Tuesday that diligence on emerging trends and technology, including sports betting and virtual currency, is key to combating money laundering and other financial crimes. In a speech at the 12th Annual Las Vegas Anti-Money Laundering Conference, FinCEN Director Kenneth A. Blanco shared his perspective and guidance from FinCEN on how casinos can share information with each other and government agencies to work against money laundering and financing terrorism. "Casinos and card clubs know as well as any financial institution the important role technology can...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS