Fired ALJ May Sue DC For Race Discrimination

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A former administrative law judge terminated after running for public office who alleges Washington, D.C., discriminated against her because she is black may proceed with claims the district violated federal and local human rights and employment laws, a D.C. federal court has determined. Former Administrative Law Judge Claudia Barber submitted sufficient evidence to defeat a bid by the D.C. government to dismiss her claims that she was a victim of workplace discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the D.C. Whistleblower Protection Act and the D.C. Human Rights Act, according to Tuesday's ruling by U.S. District Judge Ketanji...

