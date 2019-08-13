PG&E Faces Tough Crowd As It Fights For Ch. 11 Exclusivity

Law360, San Francisco (August 13, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- PG&E battled Tuesday to protect its right to exclusively pitch a Chapter 11 plan through September, though its claims of being an "honest broker" drew laughter from a courtroom crowded with Northern California wildfire victims, as well as bondholders and insurers seeking to propose their own plans. During a hearing in San Francisco, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali urged PG&E and its creditors to remember the bigger picture as they argued whether to allow PG&E to maintain its exclusivity, reminding the attorneys of the emotional nightmare that families in Paradise, Santa Rosa and other communities across Northern California continue to endure...

