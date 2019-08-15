Private M&A Indemnification Clarified In Chancery Ruling

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 4:01 PM EDT) -- An opinion published July 31 in the Delaware Chancery Court provides instructive guidance for buyers, sellers and deal-makers in private mergers and acquisitions transactions regarding indemnification claim procedure, the importance of precise drafting, and the criticality of sound post-closing process management. This article will briefly summarize the key facts of the recent dispute and highlight noteworthy aspects of Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn’s analysis in Hill v. LW Buyer[1] before offering some practical advice based on the opinion. Relevant Facts Matthew Hill founded a web-hosting business consisting of Liquid Web Inc. and two other affiliated entities. Hill and his father, the sellers, owned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS