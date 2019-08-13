Trump Barred From Relying On Energy Advisory Panel Advice

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 11:18 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge on Tuesday blocked the Trump administration from relying on the recommendations of an improperly reestablished energy advisory committee, handing a partial win to an environmental group that can't "succeed on all its claims" but has "identified a gaping hole in government accountability." The Western Organization of Resource Councils had challenged the U.S. Department of Interior's Royalty Policy Committee, which advises on how to determine fair market value for energy and mineral resources on federal and Native American lands. The committee, whose charter lapsed in April, included members from energy giants such as ConocoPhillips Co., Royal Dutch Shell...

