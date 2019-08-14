Insurer Looks To Duck Claims From Truck Price-Fixing

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A unit of Berkshire Hathaway is seeking to be let off the hook for thousands of insurance claims made by Paccar Inc. stemming from the truck maker's admitted role in a 14-year price-fixing scheme that cost the company $833 million in fines. National Fire and Marine Insurance Co. said in a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Delaware on Tuesday that the policies it issued to Paccar don’t cover compensation for more than 3,000 customers who say they overpaid for trucks. The insurer argued that those claims are the predictable result of a cartel scheme and therefore shouldn’t be covered....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS