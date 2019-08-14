Oil Slump, Not Age, Cost Transocean Worker His Job: 5th Circ.

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of a former Transocean Ltd. worker's age discrimination suit against the offshore drilling contractor, accepting the company's explanation that his firing stemmed from a down period for the oil and gas industry. Offshore rig worker Robert McMichael claimed that Transocean's reasons for firing him in 2015 were a pretext for age discrimination. But a Fifth Circuit panel said a lower court correctly concluded McMichael hadn't provided enough evidence to support that claim. "The most reasonable explanation is the one Transocean gave: a massive reduction in force due to a downturn in the oil...

