The Outlook On Drug Pricing And Surprise Billing In Congress

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT) -- Recent months have seen a flurry of activity in Congress on prescription drug pricing and surprise medical bills as lawmakers seek to address rising consumer health care costs. House and Senate committees have advanced legislation on drug pricing and surprise billing, and additional activity is expected in September following the August recess, including possible floor action. Drug Pricing See a table summarizing drug pricing legislation and administrative actions here. Several Senate committees of jurisdiction have advanced drug pricing legislation in recent months, taking different approaches to the issue. On June 26, the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee advanced its...

