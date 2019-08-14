Irish Firms Steer Henderson Park's $1.5B Irish REIT Buy

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- U.K.-based real estate firm Henderson Park said Wednesday it will buy Irish real estate investment trust Green REIT in a €1.34 billion ($1.5 billion) deal steered by Irish firms Arthur Cox and A&L Goodbody. Green REIT PLC, which was established in 2013, bills itself as the first real estate investment trust established in Ireland following the Irish government’s introduction of REIT legislation. The company said its shares have been chronically undervalued since 2016, leading it to announce a search for buyers in April, according to the announcement. The sale to Henderson Park Real Estate Management Ltd. provides a markup on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS