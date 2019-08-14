Kirkland, Wachtell Steer BC Partners’ $1.3B Presidio Buy

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 10:36 AM EDT) -- Information technology services firm Presidio Inc. on Wednesday said BC Partners will pay $1.3 billion to take the company private in a deal steered by Kirkland & Ellis on the buy side and Wachtell Lipton on the sell side. The deal will see BC Partners take over a company specializing in digital infrastructure, cloud and security services, as well as IT support roles including strategy, consulting, implementation and design. Presidio primarily operates in North America, catering to middle-market and larger companies, as well as government entities. “Over the last several years, Presidio has become the leader in designing, developing, deploying and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS