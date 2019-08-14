Ohio State Wants Trademark On The Word 'The'

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT) -- The Ohio State University is trying to register the word "The" as a trademark, a nod to the pointed emphasis placed on the school's formal name by athletes and fans. Ohio State says "The" is a protected trademark for school merchandise. The university filed an application at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Aug. 8, seeking to register the word as a trademark for apparel. The application is for so-called standard characters, meaning it covers any form of the word, not just in Ohio State colors or as part of a specific logo. The school's specimen of use — proof...

