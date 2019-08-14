Investment Fraud Soars As Pension Scammers Shift Tactics

Law360, London (August 14, 2019, 8:09 PM BST) -- The number of suspected investment frauds reported by potential victims almost doubled in the first half of 2019 while pension fraud reports involving cold calling declined, indicating a change of direction for financial fraud, according to figures published Wednesday by wealth manager AJ Bell. The new figures from the City of London Police’s National Fraud Intelligence Bureau, obtained by AJ Bell under a freedom of information request, show more than 8,000 reports of investment fraud for the first half of the year, surging past the 4,113 reports made during the same period in 2018. There was a total of 9,398 investment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS