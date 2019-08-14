Feds Eye Broad Bias Law Loophole For Religious Contractors

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 12:19 PM EDT) -- The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs proposed a rule on Wednesday that gives religious organizations that contract with the federal government wide latitude to claim they are exempt from workplace anti-discrimination requirements. A proposed rule would give more leeway to religiously affiliated contractors to claim exemption from workplace anti-discrimination requirements. The proposed rule from the OFCCP, an agency within the U.S. Department of Labor that enforces nondiscrimination and affirmative action requirements for federal contractors and subcontractors, will be published in Thursday’s Federal Register. The rule generally says that religiously affiliated contractors should be given the “broadest protection of religious exercise”...

