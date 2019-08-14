Zimmer Says Ex-Exec Can't Relitigate Discharge Claim

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has urged a federal judge to toss a former executive’s suit claiming her resignation was involuntary since she was pressured to mislead investors and improperly fire employees, saying a federal judge had already dismissed that exact claim in another ongoing lawsuit. Robin Barney, a former senior vice president of global operations for Zimmer, re-filed the same claim for wrongful constructive discharge that a federal judge tossed in 2018 in an unwarranted attempt to seek a more favorable state court forum. Zimmer said Tuesday in its motion to dismiss, that the case, removed to federal court in July, lacks...

