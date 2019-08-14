Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Zimmer Says Ex-Exec Can't Relitigate Discharge Claim

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has urged a federal judge to toss a former executive’s suit claiming her resignation was involuntary since she was pressured to mislead investors and improperly fire employees, saying a federal judge had already dismissed that exact claim in another ongoing lawsuit. 

Robin Barney, a former senior vice president of global operations for Zimmer, re-filed the same claim for wrongful constructive discharge that a federal judge tossed in 2018 in an unwarranted attempt to seek a more favorable state court forum. Zimmer said Tuesday in its motion to dismiss, that the case, removed to federal court in July, lacks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®