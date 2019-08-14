Pa. Diocese Says It Has Paid Out $12M To Sex Abuse Victims

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 12:20 PM EDT) -- Exactly one year after a bombshell report from state prosecutors into decades of alleged sexual assault by Roman Catholic clergy in Pennsylvania, the Diocese of Harrisburg said Wednesday that it had paid out over $12 million to victims through an internal compensation fund. The diocese said it was taking tangible action to address past instances of sex abuse by its clergy, including payouts to 106 people who submitted claims to a newly created survivor compensation fund. "In my own name, and in the name of the diocesan church of Harrisburg, I express our profound sorrow and apologize to the survivors of...

