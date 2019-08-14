Indian Steel Co. Shouldn't Be Punished For Minor Blunder: CIT

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce was wrong to slap an Indian steel company with a hefty anti-dumping duty after the company notified the government of errors in its sales data during the agency's investigation, the U.S. Court of International said Tuesday. CIT Judge Gary S. Katzmann said the government should have accepted Goodluck India Ltd.'s revised data rather than reject it and give the company a 33.8% duty because Commerce would have only needed to make minor mathematical adjustments in its investigation. "In sum, the court finds that Goodluck's revised data submission should be categorized as a correctable importer mistake as...

