Commerce Breaks New Ground Initiating Duty-Dodging Probe

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 11:57 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce opened an investigation on Wednesday into whether Chinese and Taiwanese companies routed steel production through five other countries to avoid paying duties, marking the first time it has initiated based on its own monitoring of the trade scene. Commerce issued duties ranging as high as 241% on corrosion-resistant steel products, known as CORE, from China, Taiwan and several other countries in 2016. Since then, CORE imports from Costa Rica, Guatemala, Malaysia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates have surged, prompting the agency to see if those nations are being used as cover to duck the...

