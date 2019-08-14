Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Manafort Looms Large At Voir Dire For Ex-Skadden Atty Craig

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A government contractor who has “contempt” for Paul Manafort. A woman whose feelings about Manafort are “not positive.” A former U.S. Department of State employee who said it would be “very difficult” as a juror to quell her bias against Manafort and judge former Skadden partner Gregory Craig fairly.

With jury selection in Craig's criminal case ongoing, the specter of former Trump campaign chairman Manafort was present Wednesday in a D.C. courtroom.

Among about 50 D.C. residents who took the stand Wednesday during voir dire questioning, many said they had followed Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and had formed some clear...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®