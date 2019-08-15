Debt Collector For Capital One Accounts Hit With FDCPA Suit

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A buyer and collector of former Capital One debts violated Pennsylvania law and the federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by failing to give debtors sufficient notice before initiating lawsuits, according to a proposed class action filed Wednesday in Pittsburgh federal court. Cavalry SPV I LLC purchased overdue credit card debts from Capital One Bank, and Cavalry Portfolio Services LLC collected the debts. The complaint alleges that Cavalry failed to send debtors a “right to cure” notice, which tells debtors who is holding their debts and how they can be repaid, as required by Pennsylvania’s Consumer Credit Code before filing collection...

