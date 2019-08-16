3 Noteworthy Battles From The 2019 Proxy Season

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 10:02 AM EDT) -- The 2019 proxy season may have been quieter than years past, but a handful of boardroom battles stand out for the pushback from institutional investors, the use of universal proxy cards and makeshift shareholder meetings. Here, Law360 recaps three recent proxy fights all corporate attorneys should know about. Pension Fund Lands Board Seats in Fight Over Methanol Plant In a stunning example of institutional investors taking a page from the activist playbook, British pension fund M&G Investment Management Ltd. scored two board seats at Methanex Corp. in April in a battle stemming from whether the company should build another methanol plant. ...

