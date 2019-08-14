NC Passes Bill Expanding Association Health Plan Eligibility

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT) -- North Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday passed their own version of the federal government’s rule loosening membership criteria for association health plans, with the fate of the federal law uncertain after a D.C. federal judge gutted it this spring. State lawmakers plan to present the bill to the governor on Thursday after ratifying the bill on Wednesday. The House passed the bill Aug. 7 by an 82-32 vote, while the Senate signed off on it with a 32-9 vote on Tuesday. The bill praises the federal government’s rule, which expanded eligibility for association health plans in order to allow small businesses and...

