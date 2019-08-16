McGuireWoods Snags Winston & Strawn Energy IP Atty

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods LLP has boosted its intellectual property practice in Houston with the addition of a Winston & Strawn LLP attorney with more than two decades of experience litigating patent infringement and trade secrets cases for oil, gas and tech clients. Eric S. Schlichter joined as a partner after building up substantial litigation experience, including in the patent-heavy Eastern District of Texas, and has served as lead trial counsel in various cases involving technology in the oil and gas drilling and environmental protection equipment fields, the firm said Wednesday. “The firm has a stellar reputation in high-stakes IP and patent litigation matters...

