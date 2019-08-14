Qdoba Hit With Mass. AG's Largest Child Labor Fine Ever

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Mexican-style fast-food chain Qdoba Restaurant Corp. has been hit with more than $400,000 in penalties for child labor violations, the largest such fine in the history of the Massachusetts attorney general’s office, state Attorney General Maura Healey said Wednesday. Healey’s office cited Qdoba a total of $409,400 in penalties for more than 1,000 child labor law violations at 22 corporate-owned locations in the Bay State. The investigation began in March 2018, after the AG’s office received a complaint from a minor who claimed she worked late into the evening at Qdoba’s Newton, Massachusetts, location, Healey’s office said. A subsequent review of the...

