Mich. Doc, Hospital Beat Cancer Patient's Misdiagnosis Claims

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The medical malpractice claims of a man whose wife died of breast cancer after her doctor allegedly misinterpreted her mammogram are barred by a statute of limitations, a Michigan appeals court ruled in a decision that split the panel over when the couple had enough information to file suit. Tuesday’s opinion reverses and remands the trial court’s decision to deny the motions for summary disposition filed by St. John Hospital and Medical Center, Ascension Medical Group Michigan and Dr. Tushar S. Parikh. In June 2013, Parikh told Kelly Bowman that the results of a mammogram showed that a lump in her...

