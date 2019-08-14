Lawmakers Press For Pricing Info From Teva, Mylan, Heritage

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, D-Md., announced Wednesday they are looking into whether three drugmakers attempted to obstruct a 2014 investigation over high generics prices, saying that the companies had apparently tried to “stonewall” the earlier probe. Cummings, who heads the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, and Sanders, who is the Senate Committee on the Budget’s ranking member, announced that they have sent letters to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan NV and Heritage Pharmaceuticals. The lawmakers said that those letters asked the drugmakers for documents originally sought as part of a 2014 investigation into...

