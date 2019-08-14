Calif. Moves To Ban Pesticide Chlorpyrifos After EPA Declines

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- California authorities on Wednesday once again put themselves at odds with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, announcing a plan to phase out the use of the pesticide chlorpyrifos in the state after the federal regulator decided not to ban the chemical. California’s Department of Pesticide Regulation and the state’s Department of Food and Agriculture said in a Wednesday news release that they will send “notices to cancel chlorpyrifos product registrations to the product registrants because of the detrimental human health effects associated with the products’ use.” The registrants can request a hearing on the decision within two weeks, the agencies said....

