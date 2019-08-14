Zumba Slams JC Penney's 'From A To Zumba' Ads In TM Suit

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 10:44 PM EDT) -- J.C. Penney Corp. Inc. has been marketing athletic apparel using the slogan "From A To Zumba," complete with an "identical reproduction of the Zumba trademark," without the popular fitness company's permission, according to a suit filed in Florida federal court Wednesday. J.C. Penney has been selling fitness apparel using the slogan "From A to Zumba" without permission from Zumba, the popular fitness program said in a suit filed Wednesday. The advertising campaign is likely to mislead consumers into believing the department store chain's products are in some manner associated with Zumba, the 18-page complaint said. Therefore, the ads infringe and dilute Zumba's...

