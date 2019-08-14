'Manscaper' Too Generic For IP Protection, Clipper Co. Says

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Male grooming product maker Manscaped LLC urged an Illinois federal judge Wednesday to toss a lawsuit attacking its name and tagline, arguing the trademarked term “manscaper” asserted by its rival is too generic or descriptive to be protected. Wahl Clipper Corp. created its trademarked term merely by using an “-er” suffix to create a noun from the verb “manscape,” which is widely defined as relating to male hair removal, Manscaped told U.S. District Judge John Blakey. Wahl should not be able to advance its trademark claims because those kinds of nouns “are more prone to be found generic,” Manscaped said....

