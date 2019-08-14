Deals Rumor Mill: KKR, OCBC Bank, ExxonMobil

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Private equity giant KKR is considering selling off U.K.-based LGC Group, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. According to the report, the life sciences measurement and testing company could be sold for upwards of £1 billion ($1.2 billion). Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported that KKR is talking to advisers related to potential plans to sell the business. According to the report, KKR bought LGC for an undisclosed amount in 2016. Singapore-based OCBC Bank may offer to buy a majority stake in Permata Bank, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported that OCBC could bid for as much as 90% of the Standard...

