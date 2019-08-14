Ex-UAW Official Charged In Federal Corruption Probe

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors charged a former United Auto Workers official with money laundering and wire fraud conspiracy in an expansion of the ongoing government investigation into a pay-to-play conspiracy between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executives and UAW officials. Michael Grimes and two other unnamed union officials accepted over $1 million in bribes and kickbacks from two unidentified vendors who had contracts to supply the union with promotional merchandise including watches and jackets, according to documents unsealed Wednesday in Michigan federal court. Up until last year Grimes was an administrative assistant to UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada, and is the ninth person to be...

