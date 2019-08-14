DOJ Takes Another Shot At Suboxone Film Fraud Case

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Wednesday took another swing at Indivior Inc., the maker of opioid-dependence treatment Suboxone Film, with a new indictment accusing the company of misrepresenting to federal regulators the risk to children posed by the drug. According to the 46-page superseding indictment, filed after Indivior moved to dismiss the original charges in July, the company knew from correspondence with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that the individual packaging of Suboxone Film would not work to prevent accidental exposure to children or diversion of the drug, but nonetheless marketed it to physicians and health programs using those claims. Prosecutors say Indivior illegally raked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS